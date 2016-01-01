Overview

Dr. Marc Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Klein works at Methuen Podiatry Associates in Methuen, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.