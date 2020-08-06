Overview

Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Kirschner works at Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

