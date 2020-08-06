Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Kirschner works at
Locations
Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion1536 N 115th St Ste 330, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kirschner since 2008 for trigeminal neuralgia (TN) and migraines. When I first met him, I misread him as distant but he was able to diagnose my condition by the next week's appointment. At subsequent appointments, it became clear that he is a very caring doctor and a great listener. I would not have been able to survive this painful condition and maintain a normal daily life the past 12 years without his support medically and emotionally. He has fit me into his schedule when I have been hit with an especially difficult flare. I usually go to my appointments alone, but occasionally I take my spouse to my appointments. Dr. Kirschner encourages this as it allows my husband to also have his questions answered and concerns addressed. This has been extremely helpful for our marriage. The staff is amazing and go the extra effort to help me. Wait times can be long, but this is expected from a doctor who is more interested in helping the patient than beating the clock.
About Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard Hughs Med Inst/Yale U
- McGill U
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
