Dr. Marc Kesselman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Kesselman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Kesselman works at
Locations
Nova Southeastern University Family Medicine Clinic3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1235 FUNSTON ST, Hollywood, FL 33019 Directions (954) 262-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kesselman saved my life through a massive and complicated flare during none other than the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 25 years of dealing with Rheumatoid Arthritis I have never experienced a more compassionate, thoughtful, intelligent, and thorough rheumatologist (and I've gone through MANY). Even if I move away, or he changes offices, I will travel to where he is to seek my care and continue treating my disease. If I could pay the man more for what he's done for me, I honestly would.
About Dr. Marc Kesselman, DO
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285685115
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
