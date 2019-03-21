Dr. Marc Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kennedy, MD
Dr. Marc Kennedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Aurora Gastroenterology Clinic10400 75th St Ste 208, Kenosha, WI 53142 (262) 948-7260
Aurora Medical Group Inc13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 (262) 799-8479
3811 Spring St Ste 202, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 (262) 687-7356
Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
He treated me with respect and professionalism. Even calling me late on a Friday evening to ensure that I would not have to go through the weekend without knowing my test results.
English
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
