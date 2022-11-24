See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Dr. Marc Kaye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Kaye works at UF Health Psychiatry - San Jose in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Emerson
    4555 Emerson St Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1010
  2. 2
    UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Jacksonville
    655 W 8th St # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 383-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Kaye is the best!!
    Anonymous — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Kaye, MD
    About Dr. Marc Kaye, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1760655807
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaye works at UF Health Psychiatry - San Jose in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaye’s profile.

    Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

