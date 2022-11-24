Overview

Dr. Marc Kaye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Kaye works at UF Health Psychiatry - San Jose in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.