Dr. Marc Kaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Kaye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Emerson4555 Emerson St Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 383-1010
UF Health Orthopaedic Surgery - Jacksonville655 W 8th St # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaye is the best!!
About Dr. Marc Kaye, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1760655807
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
