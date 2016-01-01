Overview

Dr. Marc Kawalick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Kawalick works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.