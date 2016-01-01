Dr. Marc Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Katz, MD
Dr. Marc Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
BHMG - Hudson County Cardiovascular Care519 Broadway Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 740-2424
RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group - Cardiology500 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 740-2425
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1720436074
- St. Luke's University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
