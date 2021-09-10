Dr. Marc Kates, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kates, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Kates, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Kates works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
6
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kates?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Kates this week. He is an amazing physician. He is articulate, very detailed, and very thorough. I was extremely impressed by him, his staff, and everyone at Cardiac Solutions. This is the way all medical offices should be run. I will definitely recommend Dr. Kates to family and friends.
About Dr. Marc Kates, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326044025
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Med Institute
- Maricopa Med Center
- St Michael'S Med Center
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kates works at
Dr. Kates has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.