Overview

Dr. Marc Kaneshiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kaneshiro works at Champaign Dental Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.