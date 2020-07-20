Dr. Marc Kallins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Kallins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Kallins, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Manatee Ave - Physical Medicine4110 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 269-8228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit with Dr. Kallins is great. He listens to everything I have to say and gives me good medical advise. I have been seeing him for over 6 years and have had nothing but excellent visits. His treatments are the reason that I can walk and function to this day.
About Dr. Marc Kallins, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Gen Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Autonama University of Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kallins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kallins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallins has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.