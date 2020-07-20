See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Marc Kallins, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marc Kallins, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Kallins works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Manatee Ave - Physical Medicine in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Manatee Ave - Physical Medicine
    4110 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8228
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Numbness
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Weakness
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    About Dr. Marc Kallins, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1366437576
    Education & Certifications

    • Maryland Gen Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation|Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    • Autonama University of Guadalajara|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Kallins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kallins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kallins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kallins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kallins works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Manatee Ave - Physical Medicine in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kallins’s profile.

    Dr. Kallins has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kallins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallins.

