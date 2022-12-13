See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Marc Judson, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Judson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Judson works at Albany Medical Center OB/GYN in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine At Albany Medical Center
    16 New Scotland Ave Fl 2, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5196
  2. 2
    Physicians Pavilion, 4th Floor
    47 New Scotland Ave Fl 4, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sarcoidosis
Asthma
Wheezing
Sarcoidosis
Asthma
Wheezing

Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I met Dr. Judson several years ago and was newly diagnosed with sarcoidosis. I was diagnosed with a rare form that he said would never return, and eight years later, he was right. To this day, I am still in touch with this great man and trust me, he is a gift to AMC and all of us. I also work with law firms that have used Dr. Judson as an expert, and the Title of my review comes from their conversations with them. In reading some of these reviews, if you go into any Doctors office acting inappropriately, you deserve the response. Many are suffering. There is little time for ungratefulness. Respect the front line and this man who cares for many.
    Harry Salavantis — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Judson, MD
    About Dr. Marc Judson, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518064302
    Education & Certifications

    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Judson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Judson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Judson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Judson works at Albany Medical Center OB/GYN in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Judson’s profile.

    Dr. Judson has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Judson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

