Overview

Dr. Marc Jaffe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hatfield, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Jaffe works at Hatfield Medical Practice in Hatfield, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.