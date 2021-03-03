Overview

Dr. Marc Horowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Horowitz works at Marc A. Horowitz MD in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.