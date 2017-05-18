Dr. Marc Honig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Honig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Honig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Honig works at
Locations
-
1
Crossroads Eye Physicians23 Crossroads Dr Ste 310, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honig?
Front desk staff was efficient, kind and professional. Was taken back for tech evaluation in a timely fashion. However I waited an inordinate amount of time to actually see Dr. Honig with no explanation. I arrived at 3:10 for a 3:30 appointment. Was told ahead of time in the confirmation call that I might be there for an hr to 1 1/2 hr. was in the office for 2 hours and 35 minutes. Not acceptable. I work also!
About Dr. Marc Honig, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023017142
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honig works at
Dr. Honig has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Honig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.