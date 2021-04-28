Dr. Marc Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hoffmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Hoffmann, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Hedrick Medical Center, LMH Health and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center12200 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Hiawatha
- Hedrick Medical Center
- LMH Health
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Hoffman! Intelligent, compassionate and thorough. Easy to talk to and listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Marc Hoffmann, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
