Dr. Marc Hoffman, MD
Dr. Marc Hoffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weirton, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Lee Eye Center West Virginia314 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-5200
Brush Creek Commons II125 Emeryville Dr Ste 200, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1233
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
I’ve been one of Dr Hoffman’s patients for many years. I believe if it wasn’t for him I would have lost my vision. I admire him and he is always there when you need him. #1 in my eyes!!! ??
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
