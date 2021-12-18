See All Rheumatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Rheumatology
4.6 (87)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hirsh works at The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine
    14610 S Military Trl Ste G3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285735944
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • U Miami/Jackson Mem Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirsh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirsh works at The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hirsh’s profile.

    Dr. Hirsh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

