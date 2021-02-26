Dr. Hirschbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Hirschbein, MD
Dr. Marc Hirschbein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Hirschbein works at
Krieger Eye Institute2411 W Belvedere Ave # 6, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-2020
Sinai Ophthalmology-Quarry Lake2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 180, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 601-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent experience, he is professional, knowledgeable and caring. I would take my Mother to him for all of her visual needs.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447293519
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Hirschbein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirschbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirschbein has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirschbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirschbein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirschbein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirschbein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirschbein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.