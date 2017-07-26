Dr. Marc Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Hirsch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Francis, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Airport Office2000 E Layton Ave Ste 110, Saint Francis, WI 53235 Directions (262) 243-3001
Mequon Office1249 W Liebau Rd Ste 102, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 243-3001
Eye Physician Associates Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 140, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-1277
Ascension Columbia St Mary's Hospital Ozaukee13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (414) 385-8725
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a cataract that needed surgery at a young age. Dr. Hirsch was excellent in his care.
About Dr. Marc Hirsch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
