Overview

Dr. Marc Hirsch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Francis, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at Eye Physician Associates in Saint Francis, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.