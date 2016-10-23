Overview

Dr. Marc Herschelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Herschelman works at Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.