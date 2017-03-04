Overview

Dr. Marc Harwitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Harwitt works at Endoscopy Center Of So Cal in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.