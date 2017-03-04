Dr. Marc Harwitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harwitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Harwitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Harwitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Harwitt works at
Locations
West Los Angeles Anesthesia Services LLC2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I discovered Dr.Harwitt through a friend's recommendation. I thought he was really clear and thorough about his diagnosis. Super nice and considerate. 10/10 would visit again.
About Dr. Marc Harwitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1285613943
Education & Certifications
- UCLA San Fernando Valley Program
- Wadsworth Va Hospital
- UCLA Affil Hosps
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harwitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harwitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harwitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harwitt works at
Dr. Harwitt has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harwitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harwitt speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harwitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harwitt.
