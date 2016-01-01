Dr. Marc Harr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Harr, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Harr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopedic Center of Volusia1630 Mason Ave Ste B, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Harr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1417971201
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harr speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Harr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harr.
