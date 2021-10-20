Dr. Marc Hammerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hammerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Hammerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Premier Diagnostic Centers LLC4310 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-3500
Eric J Stelnicki MD PA601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 989-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! went there to get my knee checked and he was very professional.
About Dr. Marc Hammerman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033141304
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
