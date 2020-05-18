Overview

Dr. Marc Hamburger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Hamburger works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group - Primary Care at Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.