Dr. Marc Hamburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hamburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Hamburg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Dyer.
Dr. Hamburg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9818
-
2
Franciscan Physician Networkk-fms Dyer Impeds919 Main St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 934-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamburg?
He delivered my first son in 2009 n delivering my 4th son went to two different Dr. For my pass 2 & they were horrible its tuff having to already being pregnant but to deal with rude Dr. And nurses but he makes you feel comfortable and great sense of humor and understanding.. love the staff as well
About Dr. Marc Hamburg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689634750
Education & Certifications
- KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamburg works at
Dr. Hamburg has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.