Overview

Dr. Marc Halperin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Halperin works at Child Study Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.