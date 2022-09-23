Dr. Marc Halperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Halperin, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Halperin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
NYU Child Study Center1 Park Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better psychiatrist in New York. Dr. Halperin is the best. He helped me through an incredibly difficult time in my life, and I will always be thankful for his expert care.
About Dr. Marc Halperin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1740608413
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
