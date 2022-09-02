Overview

Dr. Marc Gutin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Gutin works at Bashar Saad MD in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.