Dr. Gualtieri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
1
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Assoc600 Heritage Dr Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (954) 247-6200
2
IVF Florida Reproductive Associates2960 Fl7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 247-6200
3
IVF Florida- Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 301, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (954) 247-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G and his staff are amazing. He genuinely loves what he does and it shows. Seeking help for fertility is a scary journey. I have never had a doctor pick up the phone and call me after hours if I had a question or concern and Dr.G did on multiple occasions. The week I graduated the office, he was out. He still picked up the phone and called me to congratulate me, while he was out and after hours. He is hands down my number one recommendation if you find yourself needing fertility assistance. He is honest, his bedside manner is amazing and stays up to date on information. In our initial consultation he was honest and said he hasn’t had someone with my situation, but still amazingly worked his magic. His entire staff is kind, knows what they’re doing and you won’t find a better phlebotomist the Courtney.
About Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205000676
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gualtieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gualtieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gualtieri speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Gualtieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gualtieri.
