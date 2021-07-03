Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12 Greenridge Ave Ste 402, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 946-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best there is, period. Dogged in the pursuit of excellent results. He’s not there to make friends, he’s there to solve your problem. Don’t waste your time with anyone else.
About Dr. Marc Grossman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972543098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.