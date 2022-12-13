Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO
Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs1450 S Johnson Ferry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 (678) 344-8900
Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 710 Bldg 700, Sandy Springs, GA 30319
New Jersey Urology, Elizabeth700 N Broad St Ste 302, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 (908) 289-3666
Hospital Affiliations
Northside Hospital
I am from Central Florida and after an extensive amount of research I came upon Dr. Marc Greenstein in Atlanta, Georgia. After receiving a Urolift from an incompetent Urologist located near my home in Central Florida 2.5 years ago I immediately developed chronic prostatitis. I lived in misery for those 2.5 years until I underwent a Aquablation performed by Dr. Greenstein. After an exhaustive amount of research I found Dr. Marc Greenstein in Atlanta. I made the 6.5 hour drive to Atlanta for a consult and then on November 1 for the Aquablation. Six weeks later, I am thrilled with the results and am glad to have that Urolift removed. Dr. Greenstein is personable. He provided much more detail than any other Urologist had ever provided. He responds to written questions through the portal with a personal phone call. I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Greenstein. Thanks again.
Urology
26 years of experience
English, Spanish
- 1154383743
Albert Einstein Medical Center
University of Connecticut
Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
University of Delaware
Urological Surgery
