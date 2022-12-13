See All Urologists in Sandy Springs, GA
Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO

Urology
4.8 (94)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Greenstein works at Advanced Urology in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD
Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD
Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD
4.5 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs
    1450 S Johnson Ferry Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 344-8900
  2. 2
    Advanced Urology - Sandy Springs
    11660 Alpharetta Hwy Ste 710 Bldg 700, Sandy Springs, GA 30319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    New Jersey Urology, Elizabeth
    700 N Broad St Ste 302, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 289-3666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenstein?

    Dec 13, 2022
    I am from Central Florida and after an extensive amount of research I came upon Dr. Marc Greenstein in Atlanta, Georgia. After receiving a Urolift from an incompetent Urologist located near my home in Central Florida 2.5 years ago I immediately developed chronic prostatitis. I lived in misery for those 2.5 years until I underwent a Aquablation performed by Dr. Greenstein. After an exhaustive amount of research I found Dr. Marc Greenstein in Atlanta. I made the 6.5 hour drive to Atlanta for a consult and then on November 1 for the Aquablation. Six weeks later, I am thrilled with the results and am glad to have that Urolift removed. Dr. Greenstein is personable. He provided much more detail than any other Urologist had ever provided. He responds to written questions through the portal with a personal phone call. I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Greenstein. Thanks again.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenstein to family and friends

    Dr. Greenstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greenstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO.

    About Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154383743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.