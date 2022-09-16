Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
Marc O Greenberg MD16 E 98th St Ofc 1E, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 831-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough in his explanation of surgery procedures and detailed the post surgery side effects and recommendations.
About Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811033525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.