Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fayetteville
    340 BRANDYWINE BLVD, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 719-7950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Marietta
    355 Tower Rd NE Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 673-2340
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Scottish Rite
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2419
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Stye
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Stye
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Stye

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 15, 2022
    My son was nervous about his procedure and Dr. Greenberg took the time to make him, as well as our family, comfortable with the treatment plan and surgery. Everything was so well managed from the first visit thru the surgery follow up.
    SusanG — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1093779431
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
