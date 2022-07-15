Overview

Dr. Marc Greenberg, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.