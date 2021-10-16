Overview

Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.