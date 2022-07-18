Overview

Dr. Marc Goldstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.