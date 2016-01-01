Dr. Goldschmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Goldschmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Goldschmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Marc Goldschmidt, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932109493
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Goldschmidt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldschmidt has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldschmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldschmidt speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.