Dr. Marc Goldman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Goldman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY.

Dr. Goldman works at Harrison HealthPartners Urology Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harrison HealthPartners Urology Bremerton
    2500 Cherry Ave Ste 302, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7505
    Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7505
    Franciscan Neurosurgery Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Meningiomas
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Back Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Extradural Hemorrhage
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Osteosarcoma
Pinched Nerve
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tumor
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Marc Goldman, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1881811040
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery
Residency
  • Brown University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

