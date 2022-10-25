Overview

Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Goldberg works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.