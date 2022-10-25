See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.

Dr. Goldberg works at The Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goldberg Office
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 1010, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 584-4433
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Ascension St. John Owasso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    • American Republic
    Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • OSMA Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Pyramid Life
    • Superior Vision
    Tricare
    • UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Saw him for nearly 20 yrs for routine care--refractions and checkups. Also went through cataract surgeries in 2020 and yag laser procedures in 2022. Dr Goldberg was awesome through it all. Clear explanations, listened to my concerns, did fantastic job in surgeries/procedures. History of autoimmune disease that can affect the eyes means I need to have care from ophthalmologist.
    TM — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
    About Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952396186
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Calif Pacific Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tucson Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

