Dr. Marc Glashofer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Glashofer, MD is a Dermatologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Glashofer works at
Locations
-
1
West Orange347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 103, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 571-2121
- 2 290 S LIVINGSTON AVE, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 571-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy and even a better doctor. He was meticulous with his work. I can highly recommend Dr. Glashofer.
About Dr. Marc Glashofer, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851340418
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine (Louisiana)
- Lenox Hill Hospital (New York)
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University Of Maryland
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glashofer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glashofer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glashofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glashofer works at
Dr. Glashofer has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glashofer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glashofer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Glashofer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glashofer.
