Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Gittelman works at
Uro-medix603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 251, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 430-3999
Optimal Health Miami21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 466-9000
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Was recomended through a Doctor friend of mine to Dr. Gittleman. He is such a down to earth fellow with a great personality, his explanation of the situation is thorough & straight forward. I couldn't be happier in finding him to address my eurological needs currently & in the future. If you want a top notch Dr. your definatly in the right place. I give him a thumbs up & a number 5.
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174587604
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Tufts University
Dr. Gittelman speaks Spanish.
