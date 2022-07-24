Overview

Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Gerdisch works at Cardiac Surgery Associates in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Congenital Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.