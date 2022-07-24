See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East  and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Gerdisch works at Cardiac Surgery Associates in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Congenital Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Surgery Associates
    8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 365, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-2331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Anomaly Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Anomaly - Peculiar Facies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Interruption Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilatation - Joint Hypermobility - Arterial Tortuosity Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bicuspid Aortic Valve Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Injuries Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Familial, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Familial, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 1 Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 2 Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 3 Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Incompetence Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2022
    When I learned that my mitral valve regurgitation had become severe and I would need surgery to correct it, I switched into research mode to identify what is most important to ensure successful correction of this condition. After much research, I created the below list of qualities which I feel are most important to look for in a cardiothoracic surgeon. Find a surgeon who: -will do everything possible to repair the valve before replacing it -performs a very high volume of valve repair surgeries -performs minimally invasive surgery My online research showed that Dr. Marc Gerdisch of Cardiac Surgery Associates in Indianapolis, Indiana, ranked at the top for every single one of these qualities. I am happy to report that I returned to my very active lifestyle within a few weeks after surgery in June 2022 and am recommending Dr. Gerdisch and the amazing team at the Heart Valve Center at Franciscan Health to everyone I talk with. They quite literally gave me my life back!
    Janet — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1508822255
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Med
    Residency
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Chicago-Chicago, Il
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerdisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerdisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerdisch works at Cardiac Surgery Associates in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gerdisch’s profile.

    Dr. Gerdisch has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Congenital Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerdisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerdisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerdisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerdisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerdisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

