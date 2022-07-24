Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Gerdisch works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery Associates8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 365, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerdisch?
When I learned that my mitral valve regurgitation had become severe and I would need surgery to correct it, I switched into research mode to identify what is most important to ensure successful correction of this condition. After much research, I created the below list of qualities which I feel are most important to look for in a cardiothoracic surgeon. Find a surgeon who: -will do everything possible to repair the valve before replacing it -performs a very high volume of valve repair surgeries -performs minimally invasive surgery My online research showed that Dr. Marc Gerdisch of Cardiac Surgery Associates in Indianapolis, Indiana, ranked at the top for every single one of these qualities. I am happy to report that I returned to my very active lifestyle within a few weeks after surgery in June 2022 and am recommending Dr. Gerdisch and the amazing team at the Heart Valve Center at Franciscan Health to everyone I talk with. They quite literally gave me my life back!
About Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1508822255
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Med
- Loyola University Med Center Loyola University Health System Maywood
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago-Chicago, Il
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerdisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerdisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerdisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerdisch works at
Dr. Gerdisch has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Congenital Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerdisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerdisch speaks French.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerdisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerdisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerdisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerdisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.