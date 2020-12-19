See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Marc Gerber, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Gerber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.

Dr. Gerber works at MARC R GERBER MD PA in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Darlene Go MD PA
    1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 822-8875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 19, 2020
    Very competent as a pain management specialist. I felt very comfortable with him
    Matthew Ev. — Dec 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Gerber, MD
    About Dr. Marc Gerber, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790892453
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • New Rochelle Hosp
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerber works at MARC R GERBER MD PA in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gerber’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

