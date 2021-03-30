Dr. Garfinkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Garfinkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Garfinkel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING.
Locations
West Penn Family Practice5889 Forbes Ave Ste 220, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 521-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The physician and the office staff are both very caring and professional. Noreen in particular is very kind and patient with everyone.
About Dr. Marc Garfinkel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1396896783
Education & Certifications
- PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Garfinkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garfinkel works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfinkel.
