Overview

Dr. Marc Garfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Garfield works at Murray Brand DO and Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.