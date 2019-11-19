Overview

Dr. Marc Fuchs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Fuchs works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.