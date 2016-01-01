See All Neurologists in Avon, OH
Dr. Marc Friedman, DO

Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Friedman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Friedman works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Marc J Friedman DO
    6571 Brecksville Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 319-8931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Marc Friedman, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699760173
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clin
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
