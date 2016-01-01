Overview

Dr. Marc Friedman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Friedman works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.