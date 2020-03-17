See All Neurosurgeons in Norwood, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Friedberg works at Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient
    800 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-4640
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Consultants Inc.
    1 Edgewater Dr Ste 107, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-4640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780648535
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedberg works at Caritas Norwood Hospital-psychiatry-impatient in Norwood, MA. View the full address on Dr. Friedberg’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

