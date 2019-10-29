Dr. Marc Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Finkelstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with Grant Medical Center
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Suffolk Surgical Associates PC10 Brentwood Rd Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I am glad I was referred to this surgeon! He is a kind and caring doctor. He spent the time with me to explain and answer all my concerns and questions. His staff was extremely kind and friendly too.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1801892906
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Metro Hosp/NY Med Coll
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Lipomas and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finkelstein speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.