Overview

Dr. Marc Fink, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple U and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Fink works at Family Footcare Centers PC in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.