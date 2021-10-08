Overview

Dr. Marc Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Fine works at Gastroenterolgy Liver Dis Asscs in Niles, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.