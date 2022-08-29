Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Neurology Assoc1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinberg?
I am a retired Critical Care Nurse and have forty years experience in health care. I am currently a patient of Dr Feinberg. He has an excellent bedside manner and great diagnostician . He listens and answer any of my concerns without you feeling rushed. I trust his advice and highly recommend him .
About Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255422127
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Vasculitis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.